A traffic stop on State Highway 152 at Alto Road Sunday, September 26, turned into a high speed pursuit through the Gila National Forest and ended in the arrest of a Grant County man on multiple charges.
Sierra County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Lieutenant Baker stated officers observed the vehicle traveling west on Highway 152, the vehicle was following the vehicle in front of it too closely and was failing to stay in its lane of traffic. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to stop and was clocked speeding 30 to over 50 mph through the Gila National Forest. The Grant County Sheriff's Office was contacted and set up a roadblock with spike strips.
The vehicle stopped short of hitting the tire spike strips but the driver refused to exit the vehicle. After an extended period of time the driver did exit the vehicle, before being taken into custody. The driver was identified as Julian Polo Gonzales, 37, of Grant County, who had an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the Adult Probation Parole Department in Grant County.
Gonzales was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center for the warrant along with the charges of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing, resisting,evading or obstructing an officer and driving on a revoked driver’s license.
