The local Women's Club recently made a huge donation of diapers and wipes to the Domestic Abuse Intervention Center during their recent Christmas party. The donated items will be a huge help to the center's mission of helping families going through a rough time. DAIC thanks the women's club for their assistance and support.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Lady Tiger Dominate V Mesilla Valley
- Electrical Issues Blamed For Fire
- Code Revision Tops Elephant Butte Meeting
- Tiger Boys Varsity In Shootout Win
- Tigers In Shootout Sweep
- Three Arrested In Burglary Case
- Park Renovations Spark Future Use Review
- Charitable Contributions Made to Zia and Arrey PTOs
- Sherry Copeland Teacher Of Distinction
- Elephant Butte Welcomes Christmas
Images
Videos
Commented
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:01:59 AM
Sunset: 05:02:21 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: S @ 9mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Generally clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:02:41 AM
Sunset: 05:02:34 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:03:21 AM
Sunset: 05:02:49 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:04:01 AM
Sunset: 05:03:06 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Generally fair. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:04:40 AM
Sunset: 05:03:25 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: WSW @ 21mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:05:17 AM
Sunset: 05:03:45 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:05:53 AM
Sunset: 05:04:07 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.