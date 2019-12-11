DIAC donation.jpg

The local Women's Club recently made a huge donation of diapers and wipes to the Domestic Abuse Intervention Center during their recent Christmas party. The donated items will be a huge help to the center's mission of helping families going through a rough time. DAIC thanks the women's club for their assistance and support.

