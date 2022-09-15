The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is partnering with ‘The Food Depot’ to seek donations of game and other meat for northern New Mexico communities impacted by wildfires and wildfire-related power outages.
The “Fill the Freezers” drive hopes to source game from hunters and ranchers. The food will then be distributed to New Mexicans in need. Please consider supporting this vital cause.
•All game animal meat donations must be frozen solid and securely packaged with a label that identifies the type of meat and packaging date. A donation receipt must accompany all donations.
•All farm animal meat donations must be frozen solid in secure original packaging with a USDA stamp with visible expiration dates.
•Donations will be accepted Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. until Oct. 7, 2022.
•All donations must be dropped off at The Food Depot: 1222 A Siler Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87507
