The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is partnering with ‘The Food Depot’ to seek donations of game and other meat for northern New Mexico communities impacted by wildfires and wildfire-related power outages. 

The “Fill the Freezers” drive hopes to source game from hunters and ranchers. The food will then be distributed to New Mexicans in need. Please consider supporting this vital cause. 

