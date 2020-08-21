The Truth or Consequence Parks and Recreation Department is continuing to seek community assistance in repairing and restoring the popular Healing Waters Trail. As multiple city facilities sustained significant damage from July 26 flooding rainstorms, trail restoration is somewhat down on the list of priorities for department at the present time.
With this recognized, staff members are nonetheless eager to see the Healing Waters Trail restored. In this regard, department foreman Ryan Lawler has organized two weekly volunteer cleanup efforts, from 8 am until Noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Thus far, only a few community residents have turned out, but with temperatures the past few weeks regularly topping out at or near the century mark and COVID-19 health restrictions, the pool of eager volunteers has likely been understandably low. Forecasts however indicate that the heat will soon be abating and cooler mornings along the Healing Waters Trail will no doubt be more inviting.
This community effort will be ongoing for the foreseeable future and additional help is needed. As a special incentive for those who do choose to join in the effort, the Truth or Consequence Brewing Company is offering to help quench the thirst of helpful volunteers. Citizens taking time out to help with the trail repair project will be given a designated code word, which will provide the recipient with a 25-percent discount for online-only orders from T-or-C Brewery. A truly refreshing reward.
Anyone interested in helping to restore the Healing Waters Trail is encouraged to join with the initiative by assembling at Rotary Park at 8 am Tuesday and/or Thursday mornings. Volunteers will be provided with necessary equipment and materials, but are being encouraged to bring their own gloves, water, snacks and other personal items.
Further information about this important call for volunteers may be obtained through the city clerk’s office, 894-6673, or by contacting department manager OJ Hechler, or foreman Lawler at 740-0988.
