Hello everyone, sorry to be sending this out a little late. We still hope you can join us. Hope you have a great day!
Sierra County Health Council is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Topic: Monthly membership meeting: Time: Jan 20 at 12 p.m. MT (US and Canada)
Every month on the third Wednesday, until Sep 15, 9 occurrence(s).
•Jan 20, 2021 12:00 p.m.
•Feb 17, 2021 12:00 p.m.
•Mar 17, 2021 12:00 p.m.
•Apr 21, 2021 12:00 p.m.
•May 19, 2021 12:00 p.m.
•Jun 16, 2021 12:00 p.m.
•Jul 21, 2021 12:00 p.m.
•Aug 18, 2021 12:00 p.m.
•Sep 15, 2021 12:00 p.m.
Download and import the following iCalendar (.ics) files to your calendar system.
Monthly: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/tZwoc-6oqzgoHNVOFZVJ7gfhS9lvm46Fn2oT/ics?icsToken=98tyKuGgqz8tGtGWsh-GRpw-GY-gKPTwmHZBgo1rsznfNQoEZQX-BbtOJL8rRv7e
Join Zoom Meeting:
Meeting ID: 885 4705 3261
Passcode: 551716
One tap mobile:
+16699006833,,88547053261#,,,,*551716# US (San Jose)
+12532158782,,88547053261#,,,,*551716# US (Tacoma)
Dial by your location:
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 929 436 2866 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kQrF5IEYx
The Sierra County Health Council can be reached at sierrahealthcouncil@gmail.com; https://sierrahealthcouncil.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/SierraCountyHealthCouncil/
