Arrey Elementary’s “ Hats” are off to the Fraternal Order of Eagles 13873. For the last several years, the Fraternal Order of Eagles 13873 has been our “Santa” at Arrey Elementary. The last couple of years they have partnered with Arrey Elementary to give graduating seniors scholarships. This year the seniors who attended Arrey Elementary and turned in a portfolio were awarded an $800 scholarship thanks to the dual efforts from the Fraternal Order of Eagles 13873 and the staff at Arrey Elementary.
