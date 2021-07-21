In addition to several board appointments addressed by the Elephant Butte City Council during their July 21 regular session, members unanimously approved the selection of Cathy Harmon to fill a council vacancy created by the recent resignation of long time councilor Gerald LaFont.
Harmon was officially sworn-in during the meeting and from that point forward formally participated as a member of the council.
•Other necessary appointments were made to the city’s planning and zoning commission and lodgers tax advisory board, as well as the selection of four members to serve on the newly reorganized Public Utility Advisory Board.
Councilors further named Kathy Elverum to serve as a city representative to the Sierra Vista Hospital governing board and noted they were still seeking candidates for a second available governing board post.
•In other action, councilors approved revisions to the city’s nuisance ordinance, and also endorsed resolutions finalizing the previous fiscal year’s fourth quarter tallies and the new fiscal year’s budget.
•Additionally approved measures included task orders pertaining to ongoing road improvement projects, renewal of the city’s membership with the South Central Council of Governments and support for allocations recommended by the city’s lodgers tax advisory board.
•Further acknowledging a pressing need to revisit the city’s master drainage plan, councilors opted to schedule a special meeting in this regard. Board members agreed to hold this special meeting in the council chambers at 1 pm Wednesday, August 11.
