FIGHTING FOR OUR COMMUNITIES
This year I am championing legislation that will create economic opportunities in rural New Mexico, give a voice to our most vulnerable populations, increase access to healthcare in rural communities, and provide tax relief to our senior citizens.
Below is a brief overview of some of the bills I am sponsoring:
House Bill 33, which allows in-state meat inspections and will provide additional opportunities and markets for NM producers, strengthen our local food systems, and create additional economic opportunities.
House Bill 49, which repeals New Mexico's tax on Social Security Income. New Mexico is one of only 13 states that taxes Social Security benefits.
House Bill 284, which creates an independent process that allows child in foster care, foster parents, biological parents, protective services division employees, and other stakeholders to file grievances and appeals in response to disputes with CYFD without the fear of retaliation.
STATE PARKS REOPENED FOR ALL VISITORS
The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department's State Parks Division have finally announced that day-use will reopen for all visitors immediately, and camping is reopened to all visitors by reservation only.
NEW PUBIC HEALTH ORDER RELEASED
On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the state of New Mexico published the revised Public Health Order, which permitted the operation of Recreational Facilities, Entertainment Venues, and Casinos.
The Public Health Order also amended the "Red to Green" framework to allow for further eased restrictions on mass gatherings and tourism-related businesses. The amended Public Health Order introduces a "Turquoise" level for counties that meet the criteria of the "Green" level for the two most recent 14-day reporting periods.
Under the most recent reporting, Sierra County met the Turquoise requirements, and both Grant and Hidalgo met the Yellow requirements.
Additionally, the state has released COVID-Safe Practices for businesses that fit within the definition of Recreational Facilities, Event Venues, and Casinos.
SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY FOR HD 38
The General Richard T. Knowles Legislative Scholarship program allows each of New Mexico’s 112 legislators to nominate a student from their district for scholarship consideration. In addition, non-selected applicants may be eligible to receive an available Legislative Scholarship in an open district. A student awarded the Legislative Scholarship may receive the award for up to four years.
The Legislative Scholarship is available only to New Mexico Military Institute cadets and the deadline for the application has been extended.
