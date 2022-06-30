TCPD Chief Victor Rodriguez observed a male subject driving a gray Toyota Corolla near the intersection of Foch and Main Avenue on Friday, June 24 just before 1:30 p.m. Chief Rodriguez observed the vehicle was not displaying a license plate.
The chief attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as Donnie Hardison, age 40, of Truth or Consequences, failed to stop.
Hardison evaded Chief Rodriguez and Officer Myers as he drove recklessly through residential and business areas. Officers lost sight of the vehicle in the residential area near Kopra and West Fifth Ave. Shortly after Chief Rodriguez found the vehicle in a driveway of a residence located on the 700 block of Poplar. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate Hardison.
Through further investigation, officers were able to identify Hardison as the driver of the vehicle and learned the man had been recently arrested in the same vehicle where the car had been impounded. Officers impounded the vehicle again and executed a search warrant on it. During the vehicle search, officers found personal identifying documents belonging to Hardison, along with a crystal-like substance underneath the driver’s seat.
Officers field-tested the crystal-like substance, which presumptively tested positive for methamphetamine. Throughout the weekend, officers continued to search for Hardison after they obtained an arrest warrant for him.
Officer Myers found Hardison on Sunday morning, June 26 as an occupant inside a vehicle on Morgan Street. Hardison was taken into custody without incident. Prior to leading police on this chase, Hardison had just been recently released from the detention center for a prior arrest.
Hardison was arrested and booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on charges of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, driving while license revoked on DWI, and display of registration plate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.