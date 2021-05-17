Emergency personnel were called to mile marker 62 on I-25 in response to a vehicle crashing into the median barrier cable. The collision happened about 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 16.
A BMW SUV had drifted into the barrier between the north and south bound lanes, causing extensive damage to both the vehicle and the barriers.
The driver was transported to a medical facility by EMS personnel.
For more information on this and other events, pick up next Friday’s issue of the Sentinel.
