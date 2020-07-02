An official with one of the state’s largest bass tournament organizations is spearheading an investigation into New Mexico’s State Parks Division (NMSP), asking for an accounting of where monies from day use passes and other permits sold at Elephant Butte and Caballo reservoirs are spent.
Earl Conway, conservation director and vice president of the New Mexico BASS Nation (NMBN), has also criticized the closing of the state parks during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming the agency has created more problems by keeping the public off of several lakes where the State Parks Division manages the shoreline.
COVID-19 cases in New Mexico have surpassed 12,000, and Gov. Grisham was expected to announce an extension of the Public Health Order that closed Elephant Butte Lake to overnight camping, limited visitation to the park to 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and cancelled all special events there.
Cases of the virus are spiking nationwide, and many wonder if the governor will extend current restrictions or tighten them.
About 1,933 people received COVID-19 tests in Sierra County as of press time, with 11 testing positive.
At press time Conway said he had received word from State Parks that there was “no chance” there would be tournaments held there in the near future.
Conway has been critical of the governor’s orders closing the park since the first Public Health Order (PHO) was issued, which closed the park and all boat launches except the one at the dam site. He questions whether the state had the authority to arbitrarily close access to the water; and feels that doing so caused more harm than good when it comes to social distancing while recreating in the outdoors. Conway said he also fears the actions have hampered the effort to halt the spread of invasive species in the lake.
The NMBN has hundreds of members statewide and leads several habitat-improvement projects on New Mexico lakes.
“It’s my – and many others’ – belief that the state is defrauding the Department of the Interior in how proceeds from the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) contracts are being used to fund non-federal state parks,” said Conway. “I have requested the contracts through the Freedom of Information Act, and I will be investigating this further on behalf of several state sportsman and outdoor recreation organizations.”
ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CLOSURES
In previous years the lake hosted up to 100,000 people during Memorial Day weekend. With the lake’s launches closed, many people turned to floating on the river for recreation. According to Whitewater Weekends Owner Bob Austin, the number of people who are floating the river independently is up 25 to 30 percent from last year at this time.
Conway said six BASS tournaments on Elephant Butte were cancelled, but they did hold events in neighboring states; one on a lake in Texas, where members spent an estimated $25,000 in lodging, food and gasoline expenditures, and another in Arizona. Conway said the two events alone would have brought about $40,000 in angler expenditures to Elephant Butte area businesses.
“Boaters are crossing into Texas, Colorado and Arizona, where lakes and parks are open, rather than staying closer to home, hurting our motels and food vendors,” said Conway.
“People concentrated at the remaining streams, rivers, ponds and private access points to several of our reservoirs,” said Conway. “Very large areas of open land and water for safe recreation were closed to access while urban streams, lakes, trails and parks became so crowded that they also had to be closed.
UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES
“Unfortunately, closing Elephant Butte led to many anglers fishing in Texas and Arizona reservoirs, where they risked bringing back the COVID virus, along with invasive species like zebra and quagga mussels,” said Conway.
“Boats returning from Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Texas may be bringing back invasive Quagga or Zebra Mussels, which could seriously impact our reservoirs, irrigation infrastructure and municipal water systems.
State laws make it illegal for boats that have been out-of-state, or registered in another state, to launch in New Mexico without an Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) inspection, which were provided mostly at the State Parks.
“Unfortunately, people that haven’t complied with the stay-at-home advisory are hesitant to report they’ve been out-of-state,” said Conway. “They may be unknowingly bringing invasive species from popular destinations like Lake Mead or Lake Havasu, which have serious problems with these. The number of boats will rapidly increase as temperatures warm. Infestation with the mussels is almost irreversible.”
Conway said NMBN has been working with the state Game and Fish Department to identify alternate inspection station locations and other initiatives such as geo-fencing, to increase inspections at open launch ramps. Opening up the launch ramps, not the entire park, will help reduce the AIS risks.
“Giving people space to spread out close to home is a better approach than concentrating them in the few remaining legal water access points. I know few anglers that want to be closer than six feet to the next angler and most boats are designed to hold fewer than six people. When you couple that with the ample UV disinfection benefits of sunlight and the warm, dry environment, there is much less risk of spreading the virus in a State Park than in an urban setting.”
Conway said there had also been an absence of law enforcement services from State Parks, and on some reservoirs some of these rangers have overstepped their authority and threatened boaters for (legally) accessing the water in non-park property.
Conway cites the Non-Navigable Waters clause in the state Constitution, which maintains that as long as a river or creek is considered navigable under state law, the public can float and access it. Three state Attorneys Generals have also concurred that a 1945 New Mexico Supreme Court decision in, “State Game Commission vs. Red River Cattle Co.,” allows the public to utilize streams and streambeds where they run through private property, providing they don’t trespass onto private land from the stream.
According to Conway there have been several encounters between park rangers and users, which he fears could escalate if the state continues to prevent access to the lakes.
ESTABLISHED LAW/FEES DISBURSEMENT
In 1962 Congress established recreation facilities at Elephant Butte and Caballo, and created a lease agreement between the BOR and the NMSP. In 1964 and 1973 lease agreements between the two assigned the NMSP the right to revenues generated from fees, permits, etc.
In the 2005, a federal judge granted the BOR and the State Parks Division’s joint motion in ongoing litigation requesting a reformation of the recreational lease on these reservoirs.
In 2006, a final rule was issued that ordered all gross revenues from use of the leased premises, concessions, permits, leases and other contracts at these parks be used “for administration, operation, and maintenance costs incurred by the State in connection with the parks, and the state’s costs for capital improvements and replacements of the recreational facilities at Elephant Butte and Caballo Lake State Parks.
Revenues will be applied by the state in the following percentages: “50 percent of park entrance fee revenues will be allocated to minimum capital improvements and replacements, and 50 percent will be allocated to administration, operation, and maintenance... One hundred percent of lease lot revenues will be allocated to capital improvements and replacements; and 100 percent of concession fee and park user fee revenues will be allocated to administration, operation, and maintenance costs.”
The Sentinel has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for expenditures and allocation of those fees for the past five years, which State Parks has said it would be delivering on July 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.