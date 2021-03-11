It was the moment long in coming. It felt like October in March when the Tigers made the trip to face the Socorro Warriors kicking off their condensed and long overdue season. Though the very young Tiger team, their quarterbacks for the game were a freshman and a sophomore, had to come home wearing a 40-0 drubbing, just getting the chance to compete, to learn and gain on-field experience was a joy, and will pay dividends in the games ahead this season, and for years to come.
The bright spots came early and were impressive to the fans allowed in and the television audience at home. Our Tigers held Socorro to six skinny points through a quarter and a half of action before giving up a pair of touchdowns late in the second quarter. After denying the home team any extra points the Tigers, gave up two points on a safety, hoping to get the ball back with enough time to score before the half ended. They were stymied in the this and ended the half down 20-0.
The third quarter was the downfall for our Tigers. Their hosts managed three touchdowns on three successive possessions, managing to gain points after on two of them.
In the fourth quarter, with nothing to lose, the Tigers buckled down and held their hosts scoreless through those final 12 minutes.
Despite the lopsided score, it was not all dark clouds for our Tigers. Holding an elite team to 6 points through 18 minutes of action is no easy task. The Tigers never fumbled the ball, though they forced one, that was recovered by Tristan Weathers to gain us an extra possession. The Tigers did not have a single flag thrown against them. Not an offsides, not a holding. Nothing, not one penalty. Socorro on the other hand, lost 54 yards on six flags. Defending, it was Josiah Tidwell who had ten solo tackles to his credit and freshman Brandon Hardowin, who broke up what would have been a pair of passes, nearly picking one off.
On a team with five freshmen suited up and competing, as well as two eighth-graders, Ashton Garcia and Jaden Howard, there are only two seniors, Cameron Zamora and Juan Garcia. For a team this young, they were fearless on the field.
The Tiger’s road is as tough as it gets this year. Going up against four teams this very late starting and shortened season the Tigers are taking on three teams who were competing for the state championship last year, two of them taking it all. Still, for a team this young, these are contests that will both prove their mettle and will forge them into very strong Tiger steel.
The Tigers have one more Saturday matinee, coming up March 13 when they welcome state champion Hope Christian to Tiger Stadium for their home opener. Fans are now allowed, so we hope there will be plenty there to cheer them on. The game, as all Tiger football, will also be televised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.