Among action items approved by the Truth or Consequences City Commission March 8, was the acceptance of a congressional grant aimed at water meter upgrades, as well as a state funding grant that will ensure the installation of new playground and exercise equipment at Ralph Edwards Park. The morning’s regular session also included board endorsement of a solid waste rate study, the sale of surplus electric division materials and a detailed review of current and pending grant projects.
GRANT FUNDING ACCEPTED
As noted, in sequential actions, commissioners approved the acceptance of two grant awards that will advance planned water meter and park improvements.
•Board members first addressed the final step of a Regional Recreation Center Quality of Life agreement with the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration. Community Services Coordinator OJ Hechler explained how this award of $440,019 would allow for the acquisition and installation of new playground and exercise equipment, which was included in the long-standing phase-two improvement plan. After emphasizing this revenue would also cover costs for the design of a new skateboard park, Hechler told commissioners the playground equipment would include components geared for children from 2-to-12 years of age, as well as other features designed for children from 5-to-12 years of age. He also relayed how the selected exercise equipment was designed for use by all ages, with specific stations targeted for upper and lower core development, as well as exercise stations geared to aid in cardiovascular health.
In discussion, commissioners affirmed that the new equipment would be of sturdy construction and also agreed to further discuss potential security upgrades to safeguard these and other park improvements. Before the board moved on to accept the grant award, assistant city manager Traci Alvarez emphasized this project would be fully funded by the grant, with no city match required, and offered praise for Hechler’s efforts in managing the application process through to this successful result.
•Although seeking to secure $20 million in support to address critical water system improvements, city manager Bruce Swingle relayed how efforts by Senator Martin Heinrich were nonetheless successful in earmarking $1.6 million in the form of a congressional direct spending grant to assist the city in this regard. During a previous session, Swingle explained how this revenue would be targeted for phase-three of the city’s water meter upgrade project. He confirmed this planned use of the grant funding, and told commissioner the revenue would also help to address hydraulic, safety and fire flow issues now present.
Having previously reviewed materials pertaining to this grant, commissioners expressed no concerns and quickly joined in unanimously endorsed a motion to formally accept the congressional assistance.
SOLID WASTE RATE STUDY
After reminding commissioners of previous discussion, which highlighted the need for a renewed solid waste department rate study, the city manager recommended approval of a proposed agreement with the New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma based Parkhill firm to conduct the effort. Swingle said a recent meeting with the firm’s representative affirmed his expertise in the area of solid waste management and operations. He told board members this promised to provide the city with a clear perspective of the rate levels required and a five year plan addressing potential adjustments.
Acknowledging the proposed agreement would cost approximately $70,000 and that further rate studies would be required beyond the included five-year plan, commissioners agreed the step was necessary and unanimously approved a motion to move forward with the agreement.
GRANT PROJECTS REVIEW
Assistant city manager Alvarez provided commissioners with detailed summary of both current and pending grant funded projects presently now being managed by the administrative staff.
Beginning with a review of currently funded projects, Alvarez led commission members through a long list of endeavors that included airport upgrades, Cantrell dam remediation efforts and park improvements, along with numerous grants targeting water system and roadway projects. All told, the city is managing approximately $27.5 million in active improvement projects, funded either wholly through grant funding or through grant/loan agreements.
Alvarez also outlined a list of pending and/or future grant applications targeting a wide range of facility, road and infrastructure improvements. This list of identified project goals amounted to more than $45 million in planned upgrades, which either have an active funding application in process, or are being fine tuned in this regard.
In addition to these projects, Alvarez briefly outlined the city’s management of a $1.3 million grant obtained by MainStreet T-or-C for planned Foch Street improvements, as well as numerous upgrades engaged by the Sierra Joint Office on Aging amounting to just under a half-million dollars.
Following the summary, city manager Swingle praised the efforts of Alvarez in overseeing the effective management of so many major endeavors and commissioner Shelly Harrelson expressed her appreciation to the assistant city manager for the thorough and details summary.
Before moving on to other agenda items, the city manager noted how the $1.6 million congressional grant approved earlier in the meeting would involve processes through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. While most grants require the management of considerable paperwork and numerous processes, Swingle suggested HUD procedures were extreme in this regard and offered encouragement for Alvarez as she is poised to engage this new challenge.
OTHER ACTION AND REPORTS
•Commissioners unanimously approved two separate resolutions (Nos. 33 and 34 22/23) endorsing the sale of surplus electric division materials. Electric division manager Bo Easley, who earlier in the session was recognized for completing his 22nd year with the city, outlined the proposed dispensation of non-useable transformers, as well as an excess number of steel and aluminum poles. In discussion, Easley emphasized the importance of selecting a qualified buyer for the transformers, which would assure the proper handling of potentially hazardous PCB contaminants. He also explained how the ongoing NMDOT roadway projects had eliminated a number of old lighting poles, which had recently increased the department’s on hand surplus.
•In separate actions, commissioners unanimously endorsed two proposed summary plat amendments and a variance request, which were all previously reviewed and forwarded to the board with a recommendation to approve by the city’s planning and zoning board.
•Board members further approved two purchase requisitions exceeding $20,000 and supported Resolution No. 32 22/23, which was a required step to submit an annual application for road improvement funding through the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s Municipal Arterial Program.
•While efforts by Senator Heinrich delivered positive results, it did not secure the requested $20 million deemed necessary to address critical issues with the city’s water system. City manager Swingle said in addition to ongoing discussion with legislators, Environment Department officials and the governor in this regard, state senator Crystal Diamond has enthusiastically embraced this important need and is presently working hard to secure the necessary revenue.
•The city manager also reported a significant increase in Gross Receipt Tax revenue. He said this fiscal cycle, the city has taken in approximately $513,000 more than the previous year, noting this amounted to an approximate $16.4-percent increase. Swingle emphasized this amount did not include anticipated GRT increases tied to the ongoing NMDOT I-25 business corridor improvement projects.
