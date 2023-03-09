Bo Easley & Board 2-3 col w-story.tif

DISPENSING SURPLUS - Truth or Consequences city commissioners approved two measures pertaining to the dispensation of surplus electric department materials March 8. Electric division director Bo Easley, at podium flanked by city clerk Angela Torres, outlined the request to dispose of numerous old transformers and a supply of metal poles recently removed to make way for ongoing roadway construction. The morning’s session also saw board members endorse the receipt of funding for anticipated Ralph Edwards Park improvements, as well as a $1.6 million congressionally directed spending grant aimed at forwarding planned water meter and system upgrades.

Among action items approved by the Truth or Consequences City Commission March 8, was the acceptance of a congressional grant aimed at water meter upgrades, as well as a state funding grant that will ensure the installation of new playground and exercise equipment at Ralph Edwards Park. The morning’s regular session also included board endorsement of a solid waste rate study, the sale of surplus electric division materials and a detailed review of current and pending grant projects.

 

