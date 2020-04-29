Though in-school instruction was canceled for the remainder of the school year and all gatherings restricted, the question of how the schools were going to deal with graduation ceremonies remained a pressing concern. A plan was unveiled this week that provides a way to recognize and honor our graduating seniors. While different from what has traditionally taken place, it still incorporates many of the same elements.
The Friday, May 15 event will kick off with a parade through town, coursing from the Forest Service parking lot on Date Street, looping down through town, turning by Bullocks, and coming back to end at the Hot Springs High School parking lot. The parade is set to begin at (********).
On Arriving back at the school, the graduation ceremony will begin. There will be no audience allowed, due to current restrictions in place. Instead it will be recorded, with video to be live streamed, and it will also be broadcast on KCHS Radio. A photographer will also be on hand to take pictures that will be provided to families free of charge. Students will be driven individually by car to the front of the school where the stage will be set up. With one student at a time walking the stage to receive their diploma. Only one car per student will be allowed and no one other than the student may exit the car.
The top ten students of the Class of 2020 will be called last to the stage. They will receive their honors cords and the Salutatorian followed by the Valedictorian will deliver their speeches.
Parents and families will need to take their pictures at another location so that the ceremony can be kept flowing. Photographs of each student receiving their diploma will be made available.
Seniors are encouraged to decorate their cars for the parade and the drive through at the school. Only those cars, one per student, that are carrying graduates will be allowed in the parking lot. After each student receives their diploma, their car will have to depart the parking lot. Immediate family can accompany their graduate in the single car allowed.
Graduates, in their cars will be assigned a specific order to proceed in, so that broadcast and video can be executed to a level to be proud of, despite the ceremony needing to adhere to public health regulations now in place.
Students and family will be kept posted concerning any other details and any changes as they arise on auto-dialer phone calls, and on the senior webpage of Mrs. Jaylene MacGregor on the School’s website as well as on the radio, newspaper and social media.
A press release from the schools summed things up for all involved. “We are so thankful and grateful for the wonderful community we live in that we can pull together with creative ideas and celebrate our most valued treasures, our children and their wonderful accomplishments. Thank you so much to everyone that has helped to make this happen.”
Graduation will be broadcast live on KCHS Radio 101.9 FM.
Video will be live-streamed on:
