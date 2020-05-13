In a successful fundraising effort spearheaded by the 2020 Grad Bash Committee, the entire community came together to recognize the students in the Graduating Class of 2020, providing each with a banner honoring their achievement. City utility workers leapt into action, working hard throughout Monday and Tuesday to get them installed on lampposts along the streets of T-or-C. The banners can be seen on Broadway from Bullocks through downtown and out al the way to the interstate, as well as on Main Street.
Grads Grace City Streets
Jim Shiley
Reporter
