In a successful fundraising effort spearheaded by the 2020 Grad Bash Committee, the entire community came together to recognize the students in the Graduating Class of 2020, providing each with a banner honoring their achievement. City utility workers leapt into action, working hard throughout Monday and Tuesday to get them installed on lampposts along the streets of T-or-C. The banners can be seen on Broadway from Bullocks through downtown and out al the way to the interstate, as well as on Main Street.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.