The Hot Springs High School Class of 2021 Grad Bash committee has launched a campaign to raise the needed funds to help make sure our graduating seniors have the sort of elite level graduation and end off that they deserve. Through Facebook and word of mouth, and with a TON of love and respect for our students, they reignited the “Adopt-a-Senior” program that carried out a similar effort for the Class od 2020. Their goal is to raise enough money to purchase banners, like those hung last year, for each graduate.
“Though we are all hoping for a graduation that is a lot closer to a “normal” one than what we put together last year,” said one spokesperson. “We still want to make it a special time for these kids. There are elements from last year that would wear well in any year.” It seemed as though the banners, one of each graduate and hung from the streetlight posts in town, as well as a parade for the graduates were two such elements that many would like to see retained.
The committee, which can be found on Facebook “HSHS Class of 2021 Grad Bash Truth or Consequences, New Mexico” is still welcoming donations, either to the entire class or directed in honor of any individual graduate. Any funds left after the purchase of the banners will be spread out equally, as a gift to each of the graduates. Those wanting more information can also contact Eric Armijo, who is heading up the effort, by email at: originalbearkustom@gmail.com.
We hope and are confident that the community will come together, as it always has, to help make graduation a special time for our kids.
