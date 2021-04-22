According to media reports, Governor Grisham on Monday, April 12, vetoed more than $1 billion in legislative earmarks from the state’s budget bill, House Bill 2. With New Mexico slated to receive approximately $1.6 billion in federal stimulus funds, the legislature earmarked a large portion of those federal dollars to shore up the state’s unemployment fund and to provide for road repairs and construction.
In response to the governor’s veto, Republican members of the Senate Finance Committee released the following statements:
“The legislature is the appropriating body and we took steps this year to preserve that authority,” said Senator William Sharer (District 1-San Juan). “We are the ones directly responsible to the citizens for how taxpayer dollars are spent and I am disappointed in what appears to be yet another power grab by this governor. These earmarks were put in place to safeguard against unsustainable spending on new programs and initiatives that may go unfunded when federal money dries up. The governor’s veto is not only irresponsible – it very well may be unconstitutional.”
“This was a bad budget, and this action makes it even worse,” said Senator Crystal Diamond (District 35-Doña Ana, Hidalgo, Luna, and Sierra). “I voted against this bill because it relied heavily on non-recurring revenue to justify a massive growth in government. Nonetheless, the legislature ultimately passed the measure and sent it to the governor because that is our job. Now the governor is choosing to take the appropriating power away from us so she can again spend, without legislative oversight. If we allow this to happen, we’re making it known that the Legislature is no longer an equal branch of government, but one that continues to cede more and more of its power to the Executive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.