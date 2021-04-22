Gov. Grisham has signed several of Sierra County’s elected officials’ sponsored measures into law, including legislation to create an ombudsman to represent rural constituents’ interests, and a special bipartisan commission to recommend redistricting maps for the state.
By the April 12 deadline, the governor had signed several bills and vetoed 17 others.
Sen. Crystal Diamond (R-35) sponsored SB 193, which creates a Rural Equity Ombudsman employed by the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA).
The DFA must hire at least one Ombudsman to work with the executive and legislative branches, state agencies, local and federal agencies and non-profit organizations on issues of concern to rural and frontier communities. Appointment of this position is based on education and experience.
The Ombudsman will provide technical and planning assistance on issues such as health, economic development and natural resources; advocate for these communities; resolve complaints about laws or rules biased against rural and frontier communities, analyze bills and testify to the legislature, make annual reports, and perform other duties as assigned by the director of the local government division of the DFA, the Secretary of Finance and Administration, and the Governor or the Legislature.
“It’s important to have rural representation and influence in the state’s finances, and I recognize the significance of this role,” said the freshman senator. “My first successful bill was a victory in bringing a voice to rural and remote New Mexico. The Rural Equity Ombudsman creates a central point of contact to address the longstanding inequities of resource distribution among our rural communities.”
Rep. Rebecca Dow was a lead sponsor of SB 304, which creates the first seven-person nonpartisan citizen committee to formulate suggested re-districting plans.
The majority and minority leadership in the state House and Senate will appoint four of the seven members on the committee; the New Mexico Ethics Commission will select two members, who cannot be registered Republicans or Democrats; and the chairperson, who must be a retired state Supreme Court justice or appeals court judge.
The Committee would adopt three to five district plans for New Mexico’s congressional districts, the House of Representatives, the Senate, and Public Education Commission. After adoption, the Committee will present plans to the Legislature, which may select one district plan from each set to send to the Governor for approval. Re-districting is to ensure the number of people in each voting district remains fairly equal as populations shift.
Voting districts were last drawn in 2010 by a state District Court, after former Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican, vetoed a re-districting plan drafted by a Democrat-controlled Legislature.
Every state is required to undergo re-districting once a decade, following release of U.S. Census Bureau data. The 2020 U.S. Census data isn’t expected to be released until September at the earliest, due to delays caused by the pandemic.
“The potential for political manipulation made the passage of Senate Bill 304 important,” said Dow. “This bipartisan bill creates, for the first time, a nonpartisan citizen commission that will work to suggest fair legislative and congressional districts for the next 10 years. Equally important, this new committee will chart a new re-districting path by taking power away from politicians and giving it to the communities lawmakers are elected to represent.
The only downside to SB 304 is that the Legislature can ignore the re-drawn districts the committee recommends. This is because the New Mexico Constitution says that only the Legislature can approve new legislative districts.”
Dow said the new committee will be meeting with communities across the state in the summer and fall to begin formulating districts based on the requirements of the Voting Rights Act, and without political influence.
“This bill puts fairness into the process of redrawing the legislative map, and is vital to ensure that New Mexicans are fairly represented in Washington and Santa Fe.”
