Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham on March 4 signed Senate Bill 140, the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship Act, making college tuition-free for most New Mexicans and establishing the most wide-reaching tuition-free scholarship program in the United States.
The governor signed the legislation alongside college students in a ceremony at Western New Mexico University in Silver City, where more than 125 students have already benefited from the scholarship.
Senate Bill 140 was sponsored by Sen. Liz Stefanics and Rep. Joy Garratt, both democrats.
New Mexico’s Opportunity Scholarship, implemented by the Grisham administration in 2020, is the only state-funded scholarship program in the nation to include both recent high school graduates and returning adult learners; accommodate part-time students; include career training certificates, associate degrees and bachelor’s degrees; and cover summer courses. In addition to covering full tuition and fees at in-state public colleges and universities, the scholarship lets students stack federal aid such as Pell Grants, local scholarships, and private scholarships so that they can use these funds to pay for books, materials, housing, food, transportation, childcare and other college costs.
The General Appropriations Act directs $75 million to the scholarship program, which could support up to 35,000 students beginning this fall, or over half of all undergraduate students in New Mexico. Over 10,000 Opportunity Scholarships have already been awarded to students over the past two years through prior appropriations.
Individual taxes on New Mexicans are expected to rise significantly in order to pay for the program.
New Mexico residents interested in receiving the scholarship are encouraged to enroll in a New Mexico public college or university this fall and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Students do not need to fill out any additional applications to receive the Opportunity Scholarship. More information is available at www.freecollegenm.org.
