In a public announcement devastating to athletes, coaches, families and so many others, here and across the state, Governor Lujan Grisham refused to amend her public health order, thus forbidding K-12 and youth club sports to take place in New Mexico through the end of the year.
The move, while not unexpected, is one that casts a dark cloud across an already overwhelmingly bleak year. She said that the decision was due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Though non-contact practice in small groups would still be allowed, no scrimmages or competitions will be allowed.
The announcement sent school districts, athletic directors and coaches scrambling to cancel the many events already scheduled to take place. All are now awaiting if and how the current fall sports of volleyball, cross country and golf will be again reorganized to allow for some semblance of a season for teams in these sports to have a chance to compete during the 2020-21 school year.
We will report on any updates as they develop.
