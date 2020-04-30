In a special address to New Mexico citizens Thursday, April 30, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a lessening of COVID-19 restrictions for many state park facilities, golf courses and non-essential small business that can provide curbside and/or appointment-only services.
While acknowledging this was a positive step forward in the ongoing health emergency, the governor stressed all other mandates regarding COVID-19 social restrictions would remain in effect. She specifically pointed out that this would pertain to salons, offices and workspaces, dine-in restaurants, bars, gyms and other establishments unable to manage curbside or appoint-only operations.
Governor Grisham further emphasized a continued moratorium on all mass gatherings and once again urged citizens to both continue abiding by present health regulations, while also maintaining vigilance regarding personal health practices.
Further details about the May 1 change in public health orders for New Mexico residents can be found in the governor’s full press release, which is available online through the Office of the Governor website (www.governor.state.nm.us).
