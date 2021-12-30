Gov. Grisham has approved a total of $17 million to expand nursing education and support a debt relief program through federal relief funding allocated during the 2021 second special session.
The Higher Education Program Development Enhancement Fund for nursing will receive $15 million to expand enrollment and graduation of students in nursing programs at public colleges and universities across New Mexico. Funds can be used to expand slots for pre-licensure nursing students, develop tutoring student to help students pass the NCLEX licensure exam, and recruit high school students. Funding can also be used to retain nursing faculty, expand clinical sites to rural communities, and provide stipends for students working in these communities.
New Mexico is currently facing a shortage of 6,223 licensed nurses amid a persistent political health crisis, according to the University of New Mexico’s 2021 Healthcare Workforce in New Mexico Report. The New Mexico Higher Education Department and state higher education institutions are working with the New Mexico Nurses Association and healthcare providers across the state to address workforce needs.
The Teacher Loan Repayment Program administered by the New Mexico Higher Education Department will receive an additional $2 million. The program provides up to $6,000 per year toward outstanding student debt and interest for qualifying New Mexico teachers working in high-need subject areas and schools. The agency awarded a record number of teachers this year, supporting more than 600 licensed teachers across 66 public school districts.
The program has been a lifeline for veteran teachers who attained degrees before the New Mexico Lottery, Opportunity, and other state scholarships became available, and those seeking advanced degrees. This year’s recipients hold an average of $48,000 in outstanding student debt.
