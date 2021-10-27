With an unanimous vote Wednesday morning, October 27, the Truth or Consequences City Commission approved a series of significant fee increases for the municipal golf course. In discussion, city manager Bruce Swingle emphasized how this action was necessary to increase revenue and move the facility toward self-sufficiency.
•Commissioners also fully supported a motion to approve a USDA project loan, which will address water pressure issues and include the replacement of undersized water lines, among other upgrades.
•In other action, board members endorsed a measure forwarding a proposed feasibility study about a potential sale of the city’s electric utility, remanded a catastrophic utility relief program back to the Public Utility Advisory Board for additional study and postponed consideration of proposed revisions to the board’s established Rules of Procedures.
•Wednesday’s regular meeting further included approval of a measure assuring candidates seeking to fill the position-two commission seat vacated by Randall Aragon’s resignation will be considered during the November 17 commission meeting.
