The City of Truth or Consequences Municipal Golf Course will be hosting this  weekend’s Turtleback Mountain Music Festival, and because of this, the facility will be closed to regular play for both golf and disc golf Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11. Although officials expect to reopen the course for regular play Monday, June 12, post festival clean up efforts could extend the closure. Further information about the closure or municipal golf course operations is available by phoning 575-894-2603. 

