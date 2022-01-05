The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called to assist New Mexico State Police uniformed officers January 2, to investigate a case where a female victim was physically and sexually assaulted at gunpoint by her boyfriend.
Through the investigation, agents learned that on December 31, David Goforth, 28, of Elephant Butte was driving a Honda Accord with the victim, his 26-year-old girlfriend as a passenger. An argument ensued and he crashed the Honda near Hot Springs Landing. The victim tried to run away but Goforth caught her and took her to his residence on Woodsum Lane. At the residence, the victim was physically and sexually assaulted at gunpoint. The victim was able to gain access to her phone and call someone to take her to the hospital January 2, where she was treated for injuries and reported the incident to NMSP officers.
David Goforth was arrested by NMSP officers and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center January 3 on the charges of: kidnapping to inflict sexual offense, a first degree felony; two counts - criminal sexual penetration while armed with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony; aggravated battery against a household member with a deadly weapon, a third degree felony; aggravated battery against a household member with great bodily harm, a third degree felony; false imprisonment a fourth degree felony; two counts – battery against a household member, a misdemeanor; duty to give information and render aid, a misdemeanor; and interference with communication, a misdemeanor,
This case is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau with assistance from the NMSP Crime Scene Team.
