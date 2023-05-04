The Gila National Forest, Glenwood Ranger District is preparing to conduct the Cedar Breaks Prescribed Fire beginning April 23, as fuel and weather conditions allow. The 1,000-acre prescribed fire aims to reduce the threat of wildfire to nearby communities by removing piled fuels and scattered slash resulting from past and ongoing fuels thinning projects.
The areas will be signed and posted during prescribed burning activities for public awareness.
Smoke may be visible along U.S. Highway 180 and may linger during nighttime and early morning hours but will normally decrease significantly as daytime weather prevails. Smoke will be monitored to ensure that the New Mexico Environment Department’s Air Quality Bureau regulations are met. Smoke-sensitive individuals and those with respiratory or heart disease should take precautionary measures for their own protection.
For more information, contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211.
