12_ca_seki_MaintainRestoreLandscapes-FireAdaptedCommunities1.jpg

The Gila National Forest, Glenwood Ranger District is preparing to conduct the Cedar Breaks Prescribed Fire beginning April 23, as fuel and weather conditions allow. The 1,000-acre prescribed fire aims to reduce the threat of wildfire to nearby communities by removing piled fuels and scattered slash resulting from past and ongoing fuels thinning projects.

The areas will be signed and posted during prescribed burning activities for public awareness.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.