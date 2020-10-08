Girl Scouts has not closed, we are open and ready to bring your girl the ultimate Girl Scout Experience. Girls of all ages are invited to a get to know Girl Scouts with an online robot building recruitment party.
For girls in grades kindergarten – 3 (Daisy-Brownie), you can join the online party any Tuesday evening, October 6 through November 24 at 6:00 p.m.
For girls in grades 4 – 12 (Junior-Ambassador), you can join the online party any Thursday evening, October 1 through November 19 at 6:00 p.m.
Join online at www.gsdsw.org, click on “Robot Building Party,” and “RSVP today”. You will receive a zoom link to join in the party. While the girls are learning about robots, adults will learn how Girl Scouts helps their girls be their best, bravest, boldest selves through exciting opportunities, activities, and the values of the Girl Scout Promise and Law. Whether she’s making a new friend, finishing a school project, or speaking up for what’s right, a Girl Scout faces the world with confidence and optimism.
Girl Scouts is open to any girl going into kindergarten through grade 12. What can Girl Scouts do during COVID-19 you ask? Girls are invited to join our virtual troop meetings, program challenges, make new friends, and inspire others. Girls can join in the virtual fun for FREE – and join a troop in person at a later date. Stay active, make new friends, and have fun from the safety of your home!
Girl Scouts is the safe and obvious choice for families today to keep girls connected to friends and their communities. Girl Scouts offers exactly what parents want for their daughters: to learn good citizenship, involvement in and giving back to the community, gaining courage, and a girl-led program that is not narrow or limiting. Since 1912, Girl Scouting has been the preeminent girl-led organization, building girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.