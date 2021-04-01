Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest have wrapped up their individual cookie sales, however, we have some leftover cookies! The Cookie Buy-Out allows businesses, or individuals, to help troops sell their remaining inventory and to reach their goals. Through this program, local businesses can “Buy-Out” one or more troops across Southern New Mexico and West Texas. Cookie Buy-Outs are an easy way to support a local Girl Scout troop during a challenging year; while also providing your vendors, customers, or employees with America’s favorite annual sweet treat.
The Girl Scout Cookie Buy-Out program runs from March 25 – April 15. Purchases made from March 25 – April 1, will go directly to troops to help them reach their troop goals. Purchases made from April 2 – April 15, will support girl programming across our council jurisdiction. For more information - http://bit.ly/GSCookieBuyOut, or email info@gsdsw.org
Girl Scouts is open to any girl going into kindergarten through 12th grade. What can Girl Scouts do during COVID-19 you ask? Girls are invited to join our virtual troop meetings, program challenges, make new friends, and inspire others. Girls can join in the virtual fun for free - and join a troop in person at a later date. Stay active, make new friends, and have fun from the safety of your home!
Girl Scouts is the safe and obvious choice for families today to keep girls connected to friends and their communities. Girl Scouts offers exactly what parents want for their daughters: to learn good citizenship, involvement in and giving back to the community, gaining courage, and a girl-led program that is not narrow or limiting. Since 1912, Girl Scouting has been the preeminent girl-led organization building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.
