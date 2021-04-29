OIP.jpg

Campfire and smoking restrictions have been implemented on the Gila National Forest in order to protect public health and reduce preventable human-caused fires.

Adam Mendonca, Forest Supervisor, stated “We have seen an increase in abandoned campfires and feel it’s critical to reduce the potential for any additional fire starts during this period of drought and high fire danger.”

Fire restrictions are an important tool to help prevent or limit human-caused wildfires.

Fire restrictions for the Gila National Forest include allowing campfires only in designated developed campgrounds and picnic areas and must be in a Forest Service provided metal grill or metal fire pits. Fires in rock rings will not be allowed. The use of pressurized, petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns or heating devices are acceptable, provided they meet the fire underwriter’s specifications for safety. Smoking is limited to inside a vehicle, building, or three-foot area cleared of all flammable materials. Fireworks, explosives, and incendiary devices are always prohibited on National Forest System lands.

To view Forest Order 03-06-00-21-014: Gila National Forest Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, go to Alerts & Notices.

Criteria used to determine when to implement fire restrictions include current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels and available firefighting resources. Fire restrictions will remain in effect until the forest receives significant precipitation.

The following campgrounds and picnic areas have been designated for campfire use:

BLACK RANGE RANGER DISTRICT, 575-894-6677

Wolf Hollow Campground

QUEMADO RANGER DISTRICT, 575-773-4678

Armijo Springs Campground: El Caso Campgrounds 2, 3, 4 and 5 Head of the Ditch Campground Juniper Campground: Piñon Campground

GLENWOOD RANGER DISTRICT, 575-539-2481

Bighorn Campground Whitewater Picnic Area

Cosmic Campground: Cottonwood Canyon Campground Pueblo Park Campground

WILDERNESS RANGER DISTRICT, 575-536-2250

Upper and Lower Scorpion Campgrounds Sapillo Campground: Mesa Campground: Upper End Campground

Lake Roberts Picnic Area

RESERVE RANGER DISTRICT, 575-533-6232

Aeroplane Mesa Campground: Gwynn Tank Campground (when open) Ben Lilly Campground: Willow Creek Campground: Dipping Vat (Snow Lake) Campground Apache Creek Campground

SILVER CITY RANGER DISTRICT, 575-388-8201

Cherry Creek Campground McMillian Campground Upper Gallinas Campground Railroad Canyon Campground Iron Creek Campground

Little Walnut Picnic Area: Gomez Peak Group Picnic Site (when open) Little Walnut East Group Site (when open) Little Walnut West Group Site (when open)

Contact the individual ranger districts between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for further details regarding campgrounds and fire restrictions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.