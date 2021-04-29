Campfire and smoking restrictions have been implemented on the Gila National Forest in order to protect public health and reduce preventable human-caused fires.
Adam Mendonca, Forest Supervisor, stated “We have seen an increase in abandoned campfires and feel it’s critical to reduce the potential for any additional fire starts during this period of drought and high fire danger.”
Fire restrictions are an important tool to help prevent or limit human-caused wildfires.
Fire restrictions for the Gila National Forest include allowing campfires only in designated developed campgrounds and picnic areas and must be in a Forest Service provided metal grill or metal fire pits. Fires in rock rings will not be allowed. The use of pressurized, petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns or heating devices are acceptable, provided they meet the fire underwriter’s specifications for safety. Smoking is limited to inside a vehicle, building, or three-foot area cleared of all flammable materials. Fireworks, explosives, and incendiary devices are always prohibited on National Forest System lands.
To view Forest Order 03-06-00-21-014: Gila National Forest Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, go to Alerts & Notices.
Criteria used to determine when to implement fire restrictions include current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels and available firefighting resources. Fire restrictions will remain in effect until the forest receives significant precipitation.
The following campgrounds and picnic areas have been designated for campfire use:
BLACK RANGE RANGER DISTRICT, 575-894-6677
Wolf Hollow Campground
QUEMADO RANGER DISTRICT, 575-773-4678
Armijo Springs Campground: El Caso Campgrounds 2, 3, 4 and 5 Head of the Ditch Campground Juniper Campground: Piñon Campground
GLENWOOD RANGER DISTRICT, 575-539-2481
Bighorn Campground Whitewater Picnic Area
Cosmic Campground: Cottonwood Canyon Campground Pueblo Park Campground
WILDERNESS RANGER DISTRICT, 575-536-2250
Upper and Lower Scorpion Campgrounds Sapillo Campground: Mesa Campground: Upper End Campground
Lake Roberts Picnic Area
RESERVE RANGER DISTRICT, 575-533-6232
Aeroplane Mesa Campground: Gwynn Tank Campground (when open) Ben Lilly Campground: Willow Creek Campground: Dipping Vat (Snow Lake) Campground Apache Creek Campground
SILVER CITY RANGER DISTRICT, 575-388-8201
Cherry Creek Campground McMillian Campground Upper Gallinas Campground Railroad Canyon Campground Iron Creek Campground
Little Walnut Picnic Area: Gomez Peak Group Picnic Site (when open) Little Walnut East Group Site (when open) Little Walnut West Group Site (when open)
Contact the individual ranger districts between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for further details regarding campgrounds and fire restrictions.
