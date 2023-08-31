21688416_1998351353774221_1104772742888438297_o.jpg

The Gila National Forest contains a large amount of mature ponderosa pine forest that is ripe for development into old growth forest conditions. An example of these conditions can be found in a small section of forest in the Negrito Creek basin. The site holds mostly large, old, widely spaced trees, several snags, decadence in the form of live trees with dead or broken tops, and large downed logs. A mix of Gambel oak, juniper, and pine seedlings and saplings provide multiple canopy layers and species and age class diversity.  

One of the greatest threats to mature and old growth forests is catastrophic wildfire. Work is needed in many stands to reduce the density of trees and the component of young trees relative to mature trees, as well as to thin ladder fuels that promote crown fires. Logging, hazardous fuels reduction, and fire are the primary tools for meeting those needs. 

