The Gila National Forest is partnering with Catron County and New Mexico Off Highway Vehicle Alliance (NMOHVA) to restore the Powerhouse Trail #810 on the Glenwood Ranger District.
The Powerhouse Trail #810 has been closed to motorized vehicles since 2012-2013. Damage from the Whitewater-Baldy Fire in 2012, and then the post-fire flooding in 2013 severely impacted the trail. The intent of this project is to restore opportunities for varied recreation on the Gila National Forest, and also to ensure that we are upholding our mission to “care for the land and serve people.” This trail will lead to a scenic view of the Whitewater Canyon and encourage appropriate motorized trail use.
The forest will work with our partners to develop signage and further trail configuration to allow motorized access and to maintain our values such as the boundary of the Gila Wilderness.
For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/gila or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
