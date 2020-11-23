All Gila National Forest offices and ranger stations will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26. Regular business hours will resume Friday, Nov. 27.
Despite the office closure, law enforcement officers will be on-duty for the holiday for the safety of visitors.
If you are planning to go and cut your Christmas tree, make sure you have either bought a cutting permit in person, or that you have gone to: www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/gila to purchase your permit online.
Know Before You Go! Check the weather for the specific part of the forest you will be visiting at www.weather.gov/epz/. Remember to practice good campfire safety and respect your public lands by packing out your trash.
For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/gila or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
