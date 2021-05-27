All Gila National Forest (Gila NF) offices and ranger stations will be closed on Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, June 1. Memorial Day honors all the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
Despite the office closure, fire personnel, law enforcement officers, and recreation staff will be on-duty for the Memorial Day holiday for the safety of visitors.
The Gila National Forest remains under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. The following prohibitions remain in effect: igniting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, including charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood burning stoves. Fireworks are prohibited year-round on all National Forest System lands.
The Gila NF has received questions about exemptions and special permits to allow campfires on the forest. Forest Order 03-06-00-21-014 refers to Exemptions in alignment with 36CFR §261.50(e), which applies to persons engaged in a business, trade, or occupation in the area. The Forest will not be issuing special permits for campfires.
Violating the ban on campfires may result in an appearance in federal court, fines, and possible time in jail. Forest visitors will still be able to use pressurized liquid or gas devices (stoves, grills or lanterns) with shut-off valves, in the developed campgrounds listed in Exhibit B of Forest Order 03-06-00-21-014. Know before you go and check with the forest you wish to visit to find out what is available.
