City of T-or-C crews got an early start on the job of setting up the holiday season decorations on the main streets of down town. Three crews were at the task by 5:00 a.m. Tuesday November 23 resulting in temporary lane closures for worker safety.
Latest News
- To view our latest Shop Local Christmas Guide click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Driver Escapes Serious Injury
- T-or-C Accepts Feasibility Study
- EB Road Work Set To Begin
- Elephant Butte Construction Starts Wednesday
- Tigers Open Season With Big Win
- Schools Expect Normal Reopening After Break
- Tiger Volleyball At State Playoffs
- Darland
- Village Trustees Okay Street Project Swap
- SpinLaunch Conducts First Test Flight From Spaceport America
Images
Videos
Commented
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:47:42 AM
Sunset: 05:03:17 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: W @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:48:36 AM
Sunset: 05:02:59 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: W @ 8mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Overcast. Low 44F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:49:29 AM
Sunset: 05:02:42 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: NNE @ 17mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:50:22 AM
Sunset: 05:02:28 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:51:14 AM
Sunset: 05:02:15 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:52:06 AM
Sunset: 05:02:04 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: NE @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:52:57 AM
Sunset: 05:01:55 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.