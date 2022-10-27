EQEFoCsU0AEKvtG.jpg

Have you ever been interested in learning more about the wildlife that lives in your neighborhood? Do you ever find yourself searching for fun things to do with your family on the weekend? Wildlife viewing in your backyard or neighborhood may be the solution!

Nearly any backyard, porch or neighborhood will have plants and animals that you can find. If you want to learn more about them, mobile applications and other sources of information abound to help you identify and learn about what you have seen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.