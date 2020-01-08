Veteran's Memorial Park and Museum Donation.jpg
The Caballo Fraternal Order of Eagles #4308 recently donated $500 to the Veteran's Memorial Park and Museum in Truth or Consequences. The money donated was from the #4308 F.O.E. Charity and Education Fund. Shown receiving the check from Betsy Moorhead, Aerie Secretary, and Robert Lara, Aerie member, are Maggie Allen (left) and Mary Jo Fahl. 

