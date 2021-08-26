The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 44, from Elephant Butte brought a donation of several carts overflowing with school and personal supplies to the district’s schools Monday, August 23. The supplies ranging from pencils and crayons to notebooks, construction paper, glue and even toiletries were gathered over the last month in a “Give 10” drive among members of Unit 44. The annual drive, part of the American Legion Auxiliary’s Americanism Program, identifies needs in their community, and works to alleviate those needs. The program’s Children and Youth Committee is dedicated to the care and protection of the children of veterans, improving the conditions of all children through maintaining the family, helping to provide for the social and physical needs of children and teaching and understanding and appreciation of American citizenship, government and flag.
Each year the Auxiliary’s Unit 44 has made an annual donation to the schools as well as lending their generous help through the year as other needs are identified. Each year they sponsor the Poppy Poster contest, that area students participate in. Shown here are a small portion of the supplies donated.
