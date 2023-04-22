Participating green thumbs with the Fourth Street Community Garden welcomed area residents and visitors for an Earth Day celebration Saturday, April 22. The event included a number of hand’s on activities, informative presentations, giveaways, garden tours and much more.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Car Thief Shot During Incident
- Donkey Basketball A Bouncing Success
- Steve Stucker Says Thank You T-or-C
- Tiger Softball Dominates Hatch In Home Wins
- Foytik
- ‘When Calls the Heart’: Erin Krakow Promises ‘Dramatic’ & ‘Romantic’ Season 10
- Scat Cats First At State Envirothon… Again!
- Tiger Golf Tops At Home Tournament
- Kear
- Airport To Host EAA Fly-In April 22
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:30:43 AM
Sunset: 07:44:50 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: N @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 52F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:29:35 AM
Sunset: 07:45:34 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: SSE @ 17 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:28:29 AM
Sunset: 07:46:18 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:27:23 AM
Sunset: 07:47:03 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: WSW @ 20 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear. Low 52F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:26:18 AM
Sunset: 07:47:47 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: N @ 13 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:25:14 AM
Sunset: 07:48:31 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:24:11 AM
Sunset: 07:49:16 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: W @ 13 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.