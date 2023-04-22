IMG_7598.JPG-garden.JPG

Participating green thumbs with the Fourth Street Community Garden welcomed area residents and visitors for an Earth Day celebration Saturday, April 22. The event included a number of hand’s on activities, informative presentations, giveaways, garden tours and much more. 

