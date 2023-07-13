The New Mexico State Game Commission will hold a meeting at 9 a.m., on Friday, July 21 in the Hunter Education Classroom at the NMDGF Northwest Area Office; 7816 Alamo Rd. NW; Albuquerque, New Mexico 87120. The full agenda, location details, attendee information and general information will be available on the Department of Game and Fish website.
If you are interested in participating and providing comments, but cannot attend the meeting in person, you are encouraged to pre-register to attend the meeting on the Zoom Webinar platform. In addition, there will be a live webcast on the Department’s website. Webcast participants can listen to the meeting using a desktop computer or mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.
