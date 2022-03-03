The New Mexico State Game Commission will meet at 9 a.m., Friday, March 4 in Socorro. The full agenda, location, attendee information and general information will be available on the Department of Game and Fish website before the meeting.
If you are interested in participating and providing comments, but cannot attend the meeting in person, you are encouraged to pre-register to attend the meeting on the Zoom Webinar platform. More information, including how to join the meeting by phone, is available on the Department’s website.
In addition, there will be a live webcast on the Department’s website. Webcast participants can listen to the meeting using a desktop computer or mobile devices such as smart-phones and tablets.
If you are an individual with a disability who needs a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the meeting, please contact James Pitman at (505) 476-8004. Public documents, including the agenda and minutes, can be provided in various accessible forms.
