On January 9, Aaron Quarrell, Sales Associate of Citizens Bank, presented Ryan Peil, Principal and Rebecca Bartoo Vice Principal of HSHS a check for $1,373.50 for the Third Quarter 2019 debit card activity. The bank donates money for every transaction made with the Hot Springs Tiger debit card with no cost to the customer!  Stop by the branch at 1920 N Date to get your TIGER card today!

