The Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) governing board gathered for a regular meeting at the Elephant Butte RV Resort Thursday, May 21. Closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 health restrictions, the session was accessible to interested citizens through a toll-free telephone connection.
Despite encountering steady operational losses associated with service reductions and other precautionary actions related to the pandemic, SVH’s financial statements for the months of March and April acknowledged a marked increase in the facility’s income and cash on hand figures.
During his financial summary, interim chief financial officer (CFO) Stephen Huey outlined the receipt of construction grant reimbursements of near $2 million, as well as several other payments COVID-19-related grants and programs. All told, the influx of revenue had the hospital’s bank account holding approximately $12 million as of Thursday’s session. In addition to the income surge realized over the past two month, Huey said the coming weeks should see delivery of another group of payments totaling near $4 million.
While this income boost is viewed positively, Quorum Health Resources associate vice president Scott Towel said a majority of the newly added revenue was being managed as a liability for the hospital. He told the board because SVH has received the related funds from such a wide variety of sources, hospital officials will not view any of the revenue as true income, until all related details have been wholly verified and addressed.
•While continuing to keep a close watch over COVID-19 health precautions, interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Faulkner said SVH was in the process of gearing up to resume more normalized services and overall operations. He told board members present plans were to begin the first phase of a “slow” return to more regular services during the first week of June.
•In addressing several action items, governing board members approved the acquisition of new cardiac monitoring system, as well as the purchase of a new ambulance and okayed a budgeted expense of near $180,000 for the relocation of the hospital’s MRI equipment.
