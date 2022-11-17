Officials with Elephant Butte-based Ethos Broadband welcomed local and regional guests for a special open house ceremony at the firm’s newly remodeled corporate office Thursday afternoon, November 10. Located at 216 Warm Springs Boulevard, Ethos Broadband’s headquarters already serves as a hub of activity for current efforts to expand high speed internet connections throughout the region, and is presently being bolstered to manage what promises to be extensive and much-welcomed service extensions. 

After first sharing praise for the foresight and efforts of Sacred Wind Communications founder John Badal, New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion Director Kelly Schlegel announced the delivery of an approximate $8 million US Treasury Department program grant. This significant funding boost will allow Ethos’ present broadband project to be expanded to include most areas within the City of Truth or Consequences and the Village of Williamsburg. 

