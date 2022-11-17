Officials with Elephant Butte-based Ethos Broadband welcomed local and regional guests for a special open house ceremony at the firm’s newly remodeled corporate office Thursday afternoon, November 10. Located at 216 Warm Springs Boulevard, Ethos Broadband’s headquarters already serves as a hub of activity for current efforts to expand high speed internet connections throughout the region, and is presently being bolstered to manage what promises to be extensive and much-welcomed service extensions.
After first sharing praise for the foresight and efforts of Sacred Wind Communications founder John Badal, New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion Director Kelly Schlegel announced the delivery of an approximate $8 million US Treasury Department program grant. This significant funding boost will allow Ethos’ present broadband project to be expanded to include most areas within the City of Truth or Consequences and the Village of Williamsburg.
Outside plant supervisor Paul Tooley, pictured above, outlined how the firm’s initial program to deliver high-speed broadband to Sierra County’s residents identified approximately 1,400 customer locations and already has secured more than 800 customer agreements. This specific effort is focused on extending broadband service to rural communities south of Williamsburg along Highway 182 to Arrey, and north of Elephant Butte to the Monticello area. The southern zone also will be bringing connections to residences along Las Palomas Canyon and Animas Creek. This line will further extend westward through Hillsboro to the Kingston community, as well as to northward through the Ladder Ranch and southward to the Burrenda Ranch area. In this effort, Ethos Broadband and their project partners are presently focused on the installation of near 170-miles of fiber-optic cable (inset) in the southern zone, and as of this past week, more than 50-miles was already in place.
Once installed and connected to customers, the new broadband capabilities will be able to deliver up to 1-gigabyte per second to each customer, with a future goal of 100-gigabyte per second for each connection and a top-end that has yet to be truly defined.
All told, with cash and in-kind contributions being added by Ethos, the Treasury Department grant will put approximately $14.5 million on the table for the recent project expansion. When completed, Ethos’ director of sales and strategic partnerships, Misti Willock confirmed the combined initiatives would place Sierra County at the forefront of broadband development as the most connected rural community in the state.
Friday’s open house celebration further delivered confirmation of a recent merger with Colorado-based Commnet Broadband. This exciting advancement promises untold future growth and expansion for Ethos Broadband, with a majority of planned operations to be centering out from the Elephant Butte hub.
