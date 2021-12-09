The Gila National Forest wishes to remind all fuelwood cutters that your tags and permits that were purchased during the 2021 calendar year expire on Dec. 31.
2022 firewood wood permits will be available for purchase on January 3, 2022 at $2/cord with a $20 minimum purchase. New firewood guides and tags will be available at that time.
Know Before You Go, and remember the following tips as you prepare to go out and cut your firewood:
•Check weather conditions and road conditions. This will help avoid resource damage and keep you from getting stuck. Getting stuck is no fun!
•Are you in a legally permitted firewood cutting area?
•Pick up your free Motor Vehicle Use Maps from any of our six ranger stations.
•Make sure to pack your personal safety supplies – such as water, snacks, dry clothing, warm coats, etc. Let someone at home know where you are going, when you will be returning and what route you will be taking.
