School doors reopened to students as the 2021-2022 school year began, Monday, August 2. While some of the uncertainty marking last year remains, this year begins looking a lot more like most want it to be. Students, faculty and staff began the journey of rebuilding traditions, as well as creating some new ones.
The day began before dawn, with Hot Springs High seniors gathering on the football field at Tiger Stadium to renew the old tradition, Senior Sunrise. With balloons, refreshments and plenty of excitement, seniors greet their last, first day. Later, at school assemblies, incoming freshmen signed a graduation robe, a symbolic pledge to meet every challenge in the coming four years and stay the course through their graduation as the Class of 2025.
With the youngest, there is excitement, maybe a few nerves frayed, for them and their parents, and maybe even a few tears shed, again by them and their parents. All in all, it was a great beginning to a new year. Early reports are that school enrollment is up, and everyone is looking forward to a great school year.
