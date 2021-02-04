In a bipartisan effort to address geographic equity across New Mexico, newly elected Senators Siah Correa Hemphill (D-Catron, Grant and Socorro) and Crystal Diamond (R-Hidalgo, Luna, Sierra and Doña Ana), have introduced legislation to create a “Rural Equity Ombud” charged with addressing issues of concern to rural and frontier communities. Senate Bill 193 (SB 193) creates a permanent employment position, to be housed in the Department of Finance and Administration, to provide both technical and planning assistance to federal, state, and local governments. As the single point of contact, the Ombud would work full-time to ensure rural community needs are met.
The Silver City-based National Center for Frontier Communities (NCFC) supports the vision of this position and determined that the model is both likely to succeed and highly needed to address the geographic discrepancy in resource allocations across New Mexico.
“Bringing a voice to my rural Senate district is a top priority of mine,” said Senator Diamond. “Our rural communities are frequently underserved and our way of life is too often misunderstood. I am proud to join Senator Hemphill in this effort to narrow the rural-urban divide and amplify our voice.”
SB 193 is currently scheduled for its first committee hearing in Senate Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs. Follow this and other legislation impacting rural New Mexico at nmlegis.gov.
