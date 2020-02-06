On Friday last week, Hot Springs High hosted this very special guest. Speaking in the English classes of Daniel Terrazas, and before the entire student body in a special assembly was Tony Becerra, one of the original Freedom Writers. Paying it forward by passing it down to the next generation. That is how you could sum up what Tony, as he told the students to call him, does in his travels to schools and communities.
For those who don’t know, the Freedom Writers came into being in the late 1990’s, at the Woodrow Wilson High School, in Long Beach, California. It was there that a new teacher was given a special class. It was, as Tony told the HSHS students, a class made up of students picked out from the other classes in the school. Students who, for a variety of reasons, were deemed most likely to drop out.
The thought was to have them all in one room, where they would not disrupt the other classes. There, it was assumed, they would soon tire of coming to school and as expected, drop out. Instead, something amazing happened.
It was there that Erin Gruwell, a new teacher decided to try something different. On learning that none of her students had any idea what the Holocaust was, she took them to see “Schindler’s List.” Then she had them read “The Diary of a Young Girl,” Anne Frank’s Book, as well as other books written by teens and young adults, about their experiences during war. She had her students begin writing their own “movies,” journals documenting their own lives.
The classroom experience grew and expanded. The students started being excited about writing and about learning. They became more serious about their lives. They began to trust. And they began to call themselves Freedom Writers, in homage to the Freedom Riders, who’s struggle helped to integrate the south in the early 1960’s.
In the end, over 150 of the Freedom Writers graduated high school, many of them going in 1999 The Freedom Writers Diary was published written by Gruwell and the Freedom Writer students. In 2007, the movie, Freedom Writers was released, based on the book and notably starring Hilary Swank and Patrick Dempsey and many others.
Since publication of the book, a foundation was formed to “inspire young, underprivileged students to pick up pens instead of guns.” It was through this Freedom Writers Foundation that Tony, a long-time friend and acquaintance of Daniel Terrazas, came to Hot Springs High to talk with our students.
In a wide ranging and free-flowing discussion, Tony spoke with the students about his own experiences growing up, turning his life around, and the path he has followed since. “Pain is pain,” he told them, “and struggle is struggle. Just because your own pain and struggle is not the same as mine, it is just as valid, just as important to recognize. Mine was being beaten up and mugged. Yours might be carrying the expectation that you will be in three sports and work and still getting straight A’s.”
Tony said that it was kids, students, young men and women still in school who were the important ones, important for him to try and help, to reach out to. Relating his own experience in school with Ms. Gruwell, he said, “instead of telling me I had so much potential, she challenged me.”
Tony in turn challenged the students he spoke with here. “Surround yourself with good people. Make good people your friends. If you hang with bad people, with losers, that’s what you’ll be. If you surround yourself with good people, even if you aren’t exactly a good person now, that is what you will become.”
Talking with the students, Tony ranged far and wide, but always in a way that drew them in, and lay a foundation of trust and inspiration. And that, after all, is what the Freedom Writers’ Foundation is all about, to explore the unique, and make it universal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.