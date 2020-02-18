Free Throw Winners.JPG
Buy Now

Representatives from the Knights of Columbus were at Sierra Elementary School on Tuesday February 18 to award the winning local free throw shooters with plaques marking their accomplishments. The annual free throw shooting contest, held January 11 is part of a nationwide contest, held annually since 1972, open to youth aged 9-14 years. Winners at the local level advance to the state contest, held March 21 at Bernalillo High School. Shown above are four winners in the younger age group. Remember the names and faces, we’ll be seeing a lot of them on Tiger basketball teams as they advance through the coming years. Pictured with members of the knights of Columbus after receiving their awards are, (l-to-r): Doug Asher, Kylie Collins, Kaylee Greene, Andres Regalado, Bentley Cordova and Mike Sardelli.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.