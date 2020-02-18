Representatives from the Knights of Columbus were at Sierra Elementary School on Tuesday February 18 to award the winning local free throw shooters with plaques marking their accomplishments. The annual free throw shooting contest, held January 11 is part of a nationwide contest, held annually since 1972, open to youth aged 9-14 years. Winners at the local level advance to the state contest, held March 21 at Bernalillo High School. Shown above are four winners in the younger age group. Remember the names and faces, we’ll be seeing a lot of them on Tiger basketball teams as they advance through the coming years. Pictured with members of the knights of Columbus after receiving their awards are, (l-to-r): Doug Asher, Kylie Collins, Kaylee Greene, Andres Regalado, Bentley Cordova and Mike Sardelli.
Free Throw Top Youth Hoopsters
Jim Shiley
Reporter
