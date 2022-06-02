Anglers can fish for free in New Mexico on Saturday, June 4, as the state celebrates National Boating and Fishing Week.
Anyone can fish for free in public fishing waters throughout the state on Saturday, but everyone must observe bag limits and all other rules and regulations. For more information, visit the department’s website.
If you are new to fishing, the department will be hosting an event at Liam Knight Pond in Corrales from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and will offer free fishing activities, archery and pellet gun target shooting, wildlife identification and a fishing game. No fishing license is required for this event that will feature prizes for heaviest, largest, smallest and tagged fish. You do need to bring your fishing equipment and bait.
The Department’s Fisheries Management Division continues to implement research projects and management actions across the state that improve fisheries and angling opportunities. To improve fish habitat at Bill Evans and Carlsbad Lakes, man-made habitat structures were created.
Biologists are currently working on multiple Gila trout projects to improve angling and have modified the stocking strategy at Eagle Nest Lake based on current research. A newly opened Kid’s Pond at Rock Lake Hatchery is now available for anglers 11 years of age and younger. The Department has also improved fish habitat and angler access on the Rio Chama and is working on many other projects to improve fisheries and angler opportunities statewide.
For information on additional places to fish and what to use, consult the department’s weekly fishing and stocking report and the Fishing Conditions and Trip Planner. Maps of public fishing waters, lists of where to find family-friendly fishing and tips on how to fish also can be found on the department website.
The department reminds anglers and outdoor recreationists to “know before you go” and to contact land management agencies regarding additional regulations or restrictions on specific properties of interest before heading afield. Helpful agencies include:
•Bureau of Land Management (BLM)
•U.S. Forest Service (USFS)
•New Mexico State Lands
•New Mexico State Parks
•New Mexico Open Gate Properties
•New Mexico Wildlife Management Areas
•U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
To provide the most up-to-date fire information in New Mexico, including closures, the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) has established a Joint Information Task Force (JIC) in coordination with multiple state agencies. Please visit the wildfire page on the DHSEM website and their Facebook account for fire updates and more information.
