A free workshop presented by the Legal Resources for the Elderly Program, Estate Planning, Probate and Institutional Medicaid, will be held from 11 a.m.-noon on Tuesday, March 30, via video and teleconference.
•Register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7363364910452160271
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
This webinar is presented by the Legal Resources for the Elderly Program (LREP) and will cover information regarding Estate Planning, the Probate process, Non-Probate Transfers (including Transfer on Death Deeds), and information on Institutional Medicaid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.